Petrol Prices Hiked Across Metros, Check Fuel Rates Here

Diesel rates stood at Rs. 66.60 per litre in New Delhi.

Oil-marketing companies increased the prices of petrol, whereas diesel prices were unchanged across the four metro cities on Sunday. Petrol is priced at Rs. 72.86 per litre in New Delhi, Rs. 74.93 per litre in Kolkata, Rs.78.48 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 75.67 per litre in Chennai, according to state-run Indian Oil Corporation's (IOC) website, iocl.com. Petrol prices were hiked by 5 paise in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, while it was increased by 4 paise in Kolkata. Diesel rates stood at Rs. 66.60 per litre in New Delhi, Rs. 68.39 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 69.76 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 70.37 per litre in Chennai.

(Petrol prices were hiked by 5 paise in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai)

State-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices with effect from 6 am on a daily basis.

As per the daily dynamic pricing regime, domestic fuel prices depend on international fuel prices on a 15-day average, besides the value of the rupee. This is because a large proportion of country's requirement is met through imports.

Meanwhile, the rupee closed 12 paise lower against the dollar on Friday, but managed to finish the week on a higher note. The domestic currency ended at 68.95 on Friday.

Brent crude futures settled at $67.30 per barrel, 83 cents, or 1.2 per cent below their last close and down about 0.2 per cent on the week, reported news agency Reuters. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 94 cents, or 1.6 per cent, to settle at $59.04 per barrel.

(With agency inputs)

