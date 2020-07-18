Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates On Mobile. Here's How

Petrol and diesel rates in the country vary from state to state due to local taxes

Did you know you can receive information on the latest fuel prices in your city on your mobile? State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) provides an online facility that enables users to receive information on current prices of petrol and diesel on their mobile trough an SMS. To make use of Indian Oil's SMS service, a person has to send the dealer code of a particular region in a prescribed format to to 9224992249. The service responds with information on latest fuel rates in an SMS.

How To Receive Latest Petrol, Diesel Prices In SMS

The SMS to 9224992249 needs to be sent in the following format, according to the fuel retailer's website - iocl.com:

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

Here are the dealer codes you can use to receive Indian Oil rates applicable in 41 cities:

City SMS Text Agartala RSP 159850 Aizwal RSP 160181 Ambala RSP 102049 Bangalore RSP 118219 Bhopal RSP 169398 Bhubhaneswar RSP 124305 Chandigarh RSP 102790 Chennai RSP 133593 Daman RSP 177747 Dehradun RSP 161143 Faridabad RSP 102287 Gandhinagar RSP 218671 Gangtok RSP 159289 Ghaziabad RSP 154410 Gurgaon RSP 102082 Guwahati RSP 159571 Hyderabad RSP 134483 Imphal RSP 159875 Itanagar RSP 160647 Jaipur RSP 123143 Jammu RSP 108726 Jullunder RSP 108743 Kohima RSP 160154 Kolkata RSP 119941 Lucknow RSP 155054 Mumbai RSP 108412 New Delhi RSP 102072 Noida RSP 155444 Panjim RSP 125676 Patna RSP 166873 Pondicherry RSP 135299 Port Blair RSP 220191 Raipur RSP 169751 Ranchi RSP 166751 Shillong RSP 159828 Shimla RSP 109295 Silvasa RSP 112114 Srinagar RSP 109536 Trivandrum RSP 124923 Vijayawada RSP 127611 Visakhapatnam RSP 127290 (Source: iocl.com)

Petrol and diesel rates in the country vary from state to state due to local taxes, and are reviewed from time to time based on movement in the global oil market and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rate.