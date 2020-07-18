Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates On Mobile. Here's How

Petrol and diesel rates in the country vary from state to state due to local taxes, and are reviewed from time to time based on movement in the global oil market and the rupee-dollar forex rate.

Did you know you can receive information on the latest fuel prices in your city on your mobile? State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) provides an online facility that enables users to receive information on current prices of petrol and diesel on their mobile trough an SMS. To make use of Indian Oil's SMS service, a person has to send the dealer code of a particular region in a prescribed format to to 9224992249. The service responds with information on latest fuel rates in an SMS. 

How To Receive Latest Petrol, Diesel Prices In SMS

The SMS to 9224992249 needs to be sent in the following format, according to the fuel retailer's website - iocl.com: 

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

Here are the dealer codes you can use to receive Indian Oil rates applicable in 41 cities:

CitySMS Text
AgartalaRSP 159850
AizwalRSP 160181
AmbalaRSP 102049
BangaloreRSP 118219
BhopalRSP 169398
BhubhaneswarRSP 124305
ChandigarhRSP 102790
ChennaiRSP 133593
DamanRSP 177747
DehradunRSP 161143
FaridabadRSP 102287
GandhinagarRSP 218671
GangtokRSP 159289
GhaziabadRSP 154410
GurgaonRSP 102082
GuwahatiRSP 159571
HyderabadRSP 134483
ImphalRSP 159875
ItanagarRSP 160647
JaipurRSP 123143
JammuRSP 108726
JullunderRSP 108743
KohimaRSP 160154
KolkataRSP 119941
LucknowRSP 155054
MumbaiRSP 108412
New DelhiRSP 102072
NoidaRSP 155444
PanjimRSP 125676
PatnaRSP 166873
PondicherryRSP 135299
Port BlairRSP 220191
RaipurRSP 169751
RanchiRSP 166751
ShillongRSP 159828
ShimlaRSP 109295
SilvasaRSP 112114
SrinagarRSP 109536
TrivandrumRSP 124923
VijayawadaRSP 127611
VisakhapatnamRSP 127290
(Source: iocl.com)

Petrol and diesel rates in the country vary from state to state due to local taxes, and are reviewed from time to time based on movement in the global oil market and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rate.

