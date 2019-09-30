How Much You Pay For Petrol, Diesel Today

Here are 10 things to know about petrol, diesel prices today:
- In the four metros, the diesel prices were hiked by up to 10 paise per litre each compared to Sunday's rates.
- The price of diesel was at Rs 67.33 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 69.75 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 70.64 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 71.19 per litre in Chennai.
- Currently, petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum on a daily basis.
- Any revisions in fuel rates are effected at the fuel stations at 6 am.
- Factors like rupee to dollar exchange rate, cost of crude oil, global cues and demand impact the price of fuel in the country.
- Petrol price has gone up by Rs 2.25 a litre while that of diesel by Rs 1.75 a litre since September 17.
- On September 17, global energy prices spiked by 15 per cent after a weekend attack on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia caused the worst disruption to world supplies on record.
- Globally, oil prices slipped on Monday as China's economic outlook remained weak even as manufacturing data improved as an ongoing trade war with the United States weighs on demand growth at the world's largest crude importer.
- However, Brent, the international crude benchmark, is set to rise 2.1 per cent in September, its first monthly gain since June, owing to the Saudi Arabia attack.
- Saudi Arabia has restored capacity to 11.3 million barrels per day, news agency Reuters reported quoting sources.
