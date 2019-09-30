How Much You Pay For Petrol, Diesel Today

Petrol price has gone up by Rs 2.25 a litre while that of diesel by Rs 1.75 a litre since September 17.

State-run oil marketing companies increased petrol and diesel prices on Monday, after keeping it flat for three consecutive days. With effect from 6 am on Monday, the price of petrol was at Rs 74.42 per litre in Delhi, Rs 77.10 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 80.08 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 77.36 per litre in Chennai, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Petrol prices were increased by up to 8 paise per litre in the four metros, compared to the previous day's rates, data from Indian Oil showed.