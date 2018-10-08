Petrol, Diesel Prices Continue To Rise Despite Excise Duty Cut

In the national capital, petrol was sold at Rs 82.03 per litre on Monday.

Despite the government slashing excise duty on fuel rates, petrol and diesel prices continue their upward trend. Petrol prices have seen a rise of more than 50 paise in last three days, while diesel rates have been up by more than 80 paise. On Sunday, the fuel rates hit a three-week high. The increase in transport fuel prices comes amid a continuous surge in crude oil prices. Brent crude, the international benchmark is around $83 per barrel on Monday. It hit a four-year high of $86.74 last week.

In the national capital, petrol was sold at Rs 82.03 per litre on Monday, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Petrol rates in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai climbed to Rs 87.50, Rs 83.87 and Rs 85.26 respectively on Monday. Diesel was priced in Delhi at Rs 73.82. Diesel rates in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai were Rs 77.37, Rs 75.67 and Rs 78.04 per litre respectively.

The centre on Thursday cut excise duty by Rs 1.50 per litre and asked state-run oil companies to subsidise fuel by Re 1. Maharashtra and Gujarat governments were among the first state to announce Rs 2.50 cut. Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana Assam, Uttarakhand, Goa and Arunachal Pradesh later came up with similar moves. Jammu and Kashmir too reduced tax on petrol and diesel rates.

However, the fuel prices were on the rise again from October 6. Petrol prices were increased by 14 paise per litre on Sunday across the four metros. Diesel rates were hiked by 29 paise per litre on Sunday.

Meanwhile, two companies have placed orders to buy Iranian oil in November, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday. However, the government does not yet know if it will be granted a waiver from US sanctions on Iran, he added.

Globally, oil prices dropped back to $83.27 per barrel on Monday after Washington said it may grant waivers to sanctions against Iran's oil exports next month, and as Saudi Arabia was said to be replacing any potential shortfall from Iran.

