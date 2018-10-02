Petrol Costs 91.20 Rupees Per Litre In Mumbai, Diesel Nears 80 Rupees Per Litre

Petrol, diesel prices today: Delhi has lower tax among the four major metros.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday. A litre of petrol touched Rs 91.20 per litre in Mumbai, while the price of diesel was revised to Rs. 79.89 per litre, according to a notification by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In Delhi, petrol price reached Rs 83.85 per litre. The diesel price in the national capital rose to Rs 75.25. In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs. 87.18 and Rs 79.57 per litre respectively. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices were at Rs. 85.65 per litre and Rs 77.10 per litre respectively. Fuel prices were also increased on Monday.

Here are 5 things to know about petrol, diesel prices:

1. With petroleum still excluded from the GST (Goods and Services Tax) regime, fuel prices vary according to local taxes.

2. Delhi has lower tax among the four major metros. The tax rate on petrol in Delhi stands at 27 per cent. VAT (Value Added Tax) on diesel in Delhi stands at 17.39 per cent.

3. On September 25, northern states--Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and UT Chandigarh -- had agreed to fix uniform tax rates on petroleum products.

4. The increase in transport fuel rates comes amid surging crude oil prices. Sector experts also attribute the high domestic fuel prices to the high rate of excise duty across the country.

5. Globally, oil markets were firm on Tuesday, with Brent crude holding near four-year highs reached the previous day as markets adjust to the prospect of tighter supply once the U.S. sanctions against Iran kick in next month.

(With agencies inputs)

