Petrol, Diesel Prices: Check Fuel Rates In Your City Today

Petrol and diesel prices were increased marginally on Sunday. A litre of petrol was hiked to Rs 88.18 per litre in Mumbai, while the price of diesel was revised to Rs. 79.02 per litre, according to a notification by Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Delhi, petrol price stood at Rs. 82.72 per litre and diesel at Rs. 75.38 per litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs. 85.99 and Rs. 79.71 per litre respectively. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices were at Rs. 84.54 per litre and Rs 79.71 per litre respectively. Currently, oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise domestic fuel prices on a daily basis.

On October 4, the government had announced a reduction of Rs. 2.5 per litre in prices of petrol and diesel. After the central government's decision, several states also followed the suit. However, petrol and diesel prices are still rising, despite of this move.

Amid the increasing fuel prices, domestic monthly diesel consumption fell for the first time in 10 months year-on-year in September. Diesel sales, which account for about 40 per cent of refined fuels used in the country, declined by 0.8 per cent to 6.03 million tonnes in September. Petrol sales grew by the least in four months, according to a Reuters report.

Globally, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Thursday lowered its estimate for the global oil demand next year due to the slower economic growth and US shale output growth. The monthly report of OPEC said in its latest report that the world oil demand growth is to decline to 1.36 million barrels a day in 2019 from 1.54 million barrels a day this year, news agency Indo Asian News Agency (IANS) reported.

