Petrol, Diesel Prices Steady After Three Days Of Reduction

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady at existing levels on Sunday. The pause in fuel price revisions comes after three consecutive days of reduction. Petrol price in Delhi stood at Rs 73.32 per litre on Sunday, and the price of diesel was at Rs 66.46 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices were at Rs 78.93 per litre and Rs 69.66 per litre respectively. Domestic petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by international crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange (forex) rate.

Here are the petrol, diesel prices in metros (Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai):

Date Petrol price in rupees per litre Diesel price in rupees per litre Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai Oct-13 73.32 75.97 78.93 76.14 66.46 68.2 69.66 70.20 Oct-12 73.32 75.97 78.93 76.14 66.46 68.2 69.66 70.20 (Source: Indian Oil)

Globally, crude oil prices gained over 2 per cent on Friday after Iranian media said a state-owned oil tanker was attacked in the Red Sea near Saudi Arabia. The incident, which has yet to be independently confirmed, is the latest involving oil tankers in the Red Sea and Gulf area, and is likely to ratchet up tensions between Tehran and Riyadh, long-time regional foes fighting a proxy war in Yemen, which lies at the southern end of the Red Sea.

Currently, domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis, and any revisions effected at the fuel stations at 6 am. The domestic prices of petrol and diesel vary from city to city, depending on local taxes and transportation cost.

