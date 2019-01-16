Petrol Prices Cut Marginally, Diesel Rates Hiked For Seventh Straight Day

In Kolkata and Chennai, prices of petrol fell to Rs 72.44 and Rs 73.00 per litre respectively.

Petrol prices were cut marginally across four metros of the country while diesel rates were increased for the seventh straight day on Wednesday. In Delhi, petrol was sold at Rs 70.33 per litre, 8 paise down from the Tuesday's levels of Rs 70.41 per litre, according to state-run Indian Oil Corporation's data- iocl.com. In Mumbai, petrol price fell below Rs 76 per litre mark to Rs 75.97, 8 paise lower than Tuesday's price of Rs 76.05 per litre

Diesel rates, on the other hand, increased in the four metros. In Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, diesel prices rose to Rs 64.59, Rs 66.36, Rs 67.62 and Rs. 68.22, from the previous levels of Rs 64.47, Rs 66.24, Rs 67.49, Rs. 68.09 per litre.



Petrol price in rupees per litre Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai Jan-16 70.33 72.44 75.97 73.00 Jan-15 70.41 72.52 76.05 73.08 Diesel price in rupees per litre Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai Jan-16 64.59 66.36 67.62 68.22 Jan-15 64.47 66.24 67.49 68.09 (Source: iocl.com)

Currently, petrol and diesel prices are revised by state-run oil marketing companies every day with effect from 6 am. As per the country's dynamic pricing mechanism, the petrol and diesel prices depend on international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the rupee.

Globally, oil prices were steady on Wednesday after climbing about 3 percent in the previous session as expectations that OPEC-led supply cuts can tighten market fundamentals offset signs of a global economic slowdown. Brent crude oil futures were at $60.83 per barrel at 0748 GMT or 1:18 pm IST, 19 cents, or 0.3 percent above their last close