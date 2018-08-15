Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Rates In Delhi Lowest Among Metros

Petrol, Diesel prices today: Delhi charges a VAT of 27 per cent on petrol.

Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged in four metro cities on Wednesday, August 15, on Independence Day. The fuel rates today are applicable from 6:00 a.m, as stated by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). Petrol can be purchased at a price of Rs. 77.14 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 84.58 per litre in Mumbai, Rs. 80.10 per litre in Kolkata and Rs. 80.14 per litre in Chennai. Petrol prices in Delhi are the cheapest due to lower sales tax or VAT (Value Added Tax). Delhi charges a VAT of 27 per cent on petrol. Mumbai has the highest VAT of 39.12 per cent on petrol.

Diesel can be bought today at Rs. 68.72 per litre in Delhi. Diesel is priced at Rs. 72.96 per litre in Mumbai, Rs. 71.56 per litre in Kolkata and Rs. 72.59 per litre in Chennai. Diesel prices in Delhi are the cheapest due to lower sales tax or VAT. Delhi charges a VAT of 17.24 per cent on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices were same on Monday and Tuesday also.

Globally, oil prices dipped on Wednesday, weighed down by a report of increased US crude inventories and as a darkening economic outlook stoked expectations of lower fuel demand. The OECD's composite leading indicator, which covers the western advanced economies plus China, India, Russia, Brazil, Indonesia and South Africa, peaked in January but has since fallen and slipped below trend in May and June.

World trade volume growth also peaked in January at almost 5.7 percent year-on-year, but nearly halved to less than 3 percent by May, according to the Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis. (With agencies inputs)