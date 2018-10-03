Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain At Record Highs: 5 Things To Know

Fuel prices today: The diesel price in the national capital was stagnant at Rs. 75.25 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday. In Delhi, petrol price was sold at Rs 83.85 per litre while diesel price stood at Rs. 75.25 per litre with effect from 6:00 am, according to state-run Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices were at Rs 91.20 per litre and Rs 79.89 per litre respectively. Despite no change in petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday, the rates stood at all-time highs in many cities such as Delhi and Mumbai. Currently, PSU oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil Corporation revise the domestic fuel prices on a daily basis.

Here are five things to know:

1. Domestic petrol and diesel prices have been raised for the past few weeks, on the back of surging crude oil prices and persistent weakness in the currency.

2. Among other metros, petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs. 87.18 per litre and Rs 77.10 per litre respectively. In Kolkata, the rates were Rs. 85.65 per litre and Rs 79.57 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

3. Crude oil prices were near new four-hear highs registered earlier this week. Brent - the global benchmark for crude oil - traded near $85 per barrel on Wednesday, inches from a November 2014 high of $85.45 registered earlier this week.

4. The rupee registered a new all-time low of 73.34 against the US dollar on Wednesday. A sharp rise in global crude oil prices over the last two sessions weighed on sentiment in the forex market, according to analysts.

5. Petrol and diesel prices in the country are broadly determined by the crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates.

Meanwhile, cooking gas (LPG) rates were hiked by Rs 2.89 per 14.2-kg cylinder to Rs 502.40 this month. That marked the fifth straight monthly increase in subsidised LPG rates. Also, state-run Indraprastha Gas has raised the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 1.70 per kg and of domestic piped gas by Rs 1.30 per standard cubic metres (scm) in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies)