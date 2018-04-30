Petrol, Diesel Prices Kept Unchanged For Sixth Day. How Much Rates Rose This Month

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates

Petrol and diesel prices were kept steady today. That marked a sixth day in a row of no change in prices. Currently, petrol prices are at Rs 74.63 per litre in Delhi, Rs 77.32 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 82.48 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 77.43 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Diesel prices are at Rs 65.93 per litre, Rs 68.63 per litre, Rs 70.2 per litre and Rs 69.56 per litre, India's largest fuel retailer mentioned on its website.