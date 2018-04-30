NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Petrol, Diesel Prices Kept Unchanged For Sixth Day. How Much Rates Rose This Month

Domestic petrol and diesel prices have gone up sharply this year, following higher global crude prices.

April 30, 2018
Domestic petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates

Petrol and diesel prices were kept steady today. That marked a sixth day in a row of no change in prices. Currently, petrol prices are at Rs 74.63 per litre in Delhi, Rs 77.32 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 82.48 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 77.43 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Diesel prices are at Rs 65.93 per litre, Rs 68.63 per litre, Rs 70.2 per litre and Rs 69.56 per litre, India's largest fuel retailer mentioned on its website.
Here are 10 things to know about petrol and diesel prices today:
  1. Petrol rates rose by Rs 1.08 per litre in Delhi, Rs 1.06 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 1.07 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 1.14 per litre in Chennai in April, data from Indian Oil showed. Diesel prices increased by Rs 1.53 per litre, Rs 1.54 per litre, Rs 1.62 per litre and Rs 1.63 per litre during this period, respectively.
  2. In Delhi and Mumbai, petrol prices are at their highest level in four years and seven months while diesel prices are at record highs, which means the fuel has never been this expensive in either of the cities before.
  3. Also, at Rs 65.93 per litre, Monday's diesel price in Delhi is more than what petrol cost in the national capital on August 3, 2017. On that day, petrol retailed at Rs 65.69 per litre in Delhi, data showed. petrol diesel iocl website
  4. Domestic petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates.
  5. Global oil prices are near their highest level since 2014.
  6. At present, oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation - review the rates on a daily basis.
  7. Daily prices changes are applied at petrol and diesel stations with effect from 6 am every day, a system adopted by the three state-run oil companies in June last year.
  8. Domestic petrol and diesel prices have gone up sharply this year, following higher global crude prices.
  9. Oil prices eased from recent highs on Monday, with Brent crude futures off 33 cents at $74.31 a barrel, while US crude lost 18 cents to $67.92. The price of Brent crude - an international crude oil benchmark - had recently soared to $73-74 per barrel, its highest since November 2014.
  10. As a result, petrol prices are up Rs 4.66 per litre in Delhi, Rs 4.6 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 4.61 per litre in Mumbai and 4.9 per litre in Chennai so far this year, data from Indian Oil Corporation showed. Diesel prices are up Rs 6.29 per litre, Rs 6.33 per litre, Rs 6.93 per litre and Rs 6.73 per litre respectively.
(With agency inputs)

