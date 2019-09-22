Petrol Price Rise In Past 6 Days Highest In Two Years: Report

Price of diesel was increased by 18 paise to Rs 66.74 per litre in Delhi.

Petrol prices have increased by Rs 1.59 a litre and diesel by Rs 1.31 in the last six days -- the most since daily price revision was introduced in 2017. Petrol price on Sunday was hiked by 27 paise to Rs 73.62 a litre in Delhi. The rate of diesel was increased by 18 paise to Rs 66.74 per litre in Delhi. This is the sixth straight daily increase and has taken the cumulative price hike since September 17 to Rs 1.59 per litre in case of petrol and Rs 1.31 for diesel.