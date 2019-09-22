Petrol Price Rise In Past 6 Days Highest In Two Years: Report

Here are 10 things to know about petrol, diesel prices
- State-run oil marketing companies review the domestic fuel prices on a daily basis and any revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.
- As per the country's daily pricing mechanism, the pump price of petrol and diesel is dependent on the global crude prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate as India imports 80 per cent of its crude requirements.
- Global oil prices shot up the most since the Gulf war in the immediate aftermath of the unprecedented drone missile strikes on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia that disabled 5 per cent of the global supply.
- Oil prices have cooled since the spike on September 16 but remain on the edge.
- Attackers using low-flying drones and cruise missiles knocked out 5.7 million barrels of production, or about 60 per cent of what Saudi Arabia currently produces. It was the largest supply disruption in history.
- On Monday, Brent oil futures soared 15 per cent.
- Analysts have warned that the style of the attacks on Saudi Aramco''s Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities may add a permanent risk premium to oil and gasoline prices.
- While Saudi Arabia is saying it can quickly bring supply back online, experts say the shock to the global oil market will be felt for years.
- India depends on Saudi Arabia for a fifth of its oil imports and has been in constant touch with Kingdom officials on securing its supplies.
