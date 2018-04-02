Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Further. Diesel At Record High, Petrol At 4-Year High

Petrol and diesel prices went up further on Monday as oil marketing companies raised rates amid firming global crude prices. Oil marketing companies revise petrol and diesel prices every day at 6 am according to the daily price revision process. In Delhi, petrol retailed at over 4-year high level while diesel prices were at record high. The price of non-branded petrol was increased by 10-11 paise per litre in metro cities today while diesel by 11-12 paise. Petrol retailed at Rs 73.83 in Delhi, the highest since September 14, 2013, when rates had hit Rs 76, according to Indian Oil website. In other metro cities, petrol retailed at Rs 76.54 in Kolkata, Rs 81.69 in Mumbai and Rs 76.59 in Chennai.

On the other hand, diesel retailed at Rs 64.69 a litre in Delhi, Rs 67.38 in Kolkata, Rs 68.89 in Mumbai and Rs 68.24 in Chennai.

Petrol Price (Rs) Apr-02 Apr-01 Delhi 73.83 73.73 Kolkata 76.54 76.44 Mumbai 81.69 81.59 Chennai 76.59 76.48 Diesel Price (Rs) Apr-02 Apr-01 Delhi 64.69 64.58 Kolkata 67.38 67.27 Mumbai 68.89 68.77 Chennai 68.24 68.12

Besides the global crude prices and rupee-dollar exchange rate, domestic petrol and diesel prices depend on government taxes, both at the central and the state level. India imports bulk of its energy requirements. Global crude prices have risen to $70 a barrel. An agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and others that started more than a year ago has continued to reduce supply. The deal is due to expire at the end of 2018, but Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Reuters that OPEC and Russia were working on an agreement to cooperate for another 10 to 20 years, though that does not specifically mean cuts will continue for that long.



The Oil Ministry had earlier this year sought a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel to cushion the impact rising international oil rates. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had raised excise duty nine times between November 2014 and January 2016 to shore up finances as global oil prices fell, but then cut the tax just once in October last year by Rs 2 a litre. Subsequent to that excise duty reduction, the Centre had asked states to also lower VAT but only a few states reduced rates.

The central government had cut excise duty by Rs 2 per litre in October 2017, when petrol price reached Rs 70.88 per litre in Delhi and diesel Rs. 59.14. Because of the reduction in excise duty, diesel prices had on October 4, 2017 come down to Rs 56.89 per litre and petrol to Rs 68.38 per litre. However, a global rally in crude prices pushed domestic fuel prices far higher than those levels.

