Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Fifth Day, Set To Go Up Further: 10 Points

Petrol and diesel prices in the country are determined broadly by global crude oil and rupee-dollar rates

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 28-31 paise per litre across Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai on Friday. Petrol and diesel prices are currently revised on a daily basis. The new rates are passed on to fuel stations at 6 am every day. Petrol prices were hiked by 29 paise per litre in Delhi and Mumbai, 28 paise per litre in Kolkata and 30 paise per litre in Mumbai, data from Indian Oil Corporation showed. Diesel prices were raised by 29 paise per litre in Delhi, 30 paise per litre in Kolkata and Mumbai, and 31 paise per litre in Chennai.