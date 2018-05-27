Petrol Prices Hiked For 14th Straight Day. Check Fuel Prices In Delhi, Mumbai Today

The surge in petrol prices is largely attributed to the recent rise in crude oil cost.
Domestic petrol prices increased for the 14th straight day on Sunday, with the key transportation fuel being sold at Rs 78.12 per litre in the national capital. According to the data from oil marketing major Indian Oil, petrol prices rose to Rs 78.12 in Delhi from Rs 77.97 a litre on Saturday. Along with Delhi, prices in Mumbai and Chennai have already reached record levels. In Mumbai and Chennai, petrol was sold at Rs 85.93 and Rs 81.11 a litre, respectively, up from Rs 85.78 and Rs 80.95 per litre on Saturday. In addition, price in Kolkata inched up to Rs 80.76, against 80.61 per litre on the previous day.Petrol prices on Sunday:
Diesel prices on Sunday:
|Metros
|Prices
|Delhi
|78.12
|Kolkata
|80.76
|Mumbai
|85.93
|Chennai
|81.11
|Metros
|Prices
|Delhi
|69.06
|Kolkata
|71.61
|Mumbai
|73.53
|Chennai
|72.91
The surge in petrol prices is largely attributed to the recent rise in crude oil cost and the high excise duty levied on the particular fuel type in the country.
The price of international Brent crude oil, however, has declined around $3 per barrel in the last two days, which triggered the hopes of easing fuel prices in the country. Brent crude is currently priced around $76 per barrel.(With IANS inputs)