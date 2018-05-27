NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Energy

Petrol Prices Hiked For 14th Straight Day. Check Fuel Prices In Delhi, Mumbai Today

Along with Delhi, prices in Mumbai and Chennai have already reached record levels.

Energy | | Updated: May 27, 2018 15:27 IST
277 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Petrol Prices Hiked For 14th Straight Day. Check Fuel Prices In Delhi, Mumbai Today

The surge in petrol prices is largely attributed to the recent rise in crude oil cost.

Domestic petrol prices increased for the 14th straight day on Sunday, with the key transportation fuel being sold at Rs 78.12 per litre in the national capital. According to the data from oil marketing major Indian Oil, petrol prices rose to Rs 78.12 in Delhi from Rs 77.97 a litre on Saturday. Along with Delhi, prices in Mumbai and Chennai have already reached record levels. In Mumbai and Chennai, petrol was sold at Rs 85.93 and Rs 81.11 a litre, respectively, up from Rs 85.78 and Rs 80.95 per litre on Saturday. In addition, price in Kolkata inched up to Rs 80.76, against 80.61 per litre on the previous day.

Petrol prices on Sunday:
 
MetrosPrices
Delhi78.12
Kolkata80.76
Mumbai85.93
Chennai81.11

Diesel prices on Sunday:
 
MetrosPrices
Delhi69.06
Kolkata71.61
Mumbai73.53
Chennai72.91

The surge in petrol prices is largely attributed to the recent rise in crude oil cost and the high excise duty levied on the particular fuel type in the country. 

Comments
The price of international Brent crude oil, however, has declined around $3 per barrel in the last two days, which triggered the hopes of easing fuel prices in the country. Brent crude is currently priced around $76 per barrel.

(With IANS inputs)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Petrol priceDiesel price

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusIPL 2018Live cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta Review

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top