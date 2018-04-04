Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked 14 Times In 17 Days: 10 Things To Know

State-run oil marketing firms such as Indian Oil revise petrol and diesel prices at 6 am every day

Petrol and diesel were held at multi-year highs on Wednesday. Although the prices were kept steady on Wednesday, petrol price was at a four-year high in Delhi while diesel at a record high. Effective 6 am, April 4, 2018, petrol prices were at Rs 73.95 per litre in Delhi, Rs 76.66 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 81.8 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 76.72 per litre in Chennai, according to Indina Oil Corporation. Diesel prices were at Rs 64.82 per litre in Delhi, Rs 67.51 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 69.02 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 68.38 per litre in Chennai, as displayed by the country's largest fuel retailer on its website - iocl.com.