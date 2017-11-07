Petrol, Diesel Prices Go Up Today (November 7) On Rising Crude Oil Rates So far this month, petrol rates have been raised by 65-71 paise per litre while diesel rates increased by 56-60 paise per litre. Petrol prices and diesel prices were raised by 10-12 paise per litre in metros today. With this, petrol rates have been raised by 65-71 paise per litre and diesel rates by 56-60 paise per litre so far this month.

Petrol and diesel prices today were raised by 10-12 paise per litre in metros. Effective 6 am Tuesday, petrol rates in the four major metros were at Rs 69.8 per litre in Delhi, Rs 72.55 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 76.9 in Mumbai and Rs 72.35 in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). The petrol rates were higher 11-12 paise per litre compared to Monday's prices. Diesel in the four cities was retailing at Rs 58.26 per litre in Delhi, Rs 60.92 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 60.89 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 61.36 per litre in Chennai, according to IOC's website - iocl.com. Diesel prices were up 10-11 paise per litre as against Monday's rates.(Petrol and diesel rates effective 6 am November 7 as shared by IOC on its website)Petrol and diesel prices are currently revised at 6 am on a daily basis. So far this month, petrol rates have been raised by 65-71 paise per litre while diesel rates increased by 56-60 paise per litre, according to Indian Oil Corp, the country's largest fuel retailer.Prior to June 16, 2017, petrol rates and diesel rates were revised every fortnight based on changes in global crude oil price and interbank foreign exchange rate of rupee vs dollar. Oil marketing companies adopted the daily price revision system to immediately pass on any movement in international oil prices to consumers and avoid sharp spikes by spreading them in small doses.Petrol and diesel don't come under the ambit of GST (Goods and Services Tax). Global prices, excise duty and VAT determine the domestic price of petrol and diesel. India relies on imports to meet 80 per cent of its needs.Globally, oil prices surged to their highest since July 2015 on Monday with Brent crude futures rising 3.5 per cent higher to $64.23.