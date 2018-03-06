Petrol, Diesel Prices Go Up For Sixth Day In A Row

Highlights Non-branded petrol today retailed at Rs. 72.39 per litre in Delhi Since January 1, petrol prices in Delhi are up by Rs. 2.42/litre in Delhi Since January 1, diesel prices in Delhi are up by Rs. 3.32/litre in Delhi

Metros Non-Branded Petrol Prices (Rs) On 6/3/2018 Rates on 5/3/2018 Delhi 72.39 72.32 Kolkata 75.12 75.06 Mumbai 80.26 80.19 Chennai 75.07 75 Metros Non-Branded Diesel Prices (Rs) On 6/3/2018 Rates on 5/3/2018 Delhi 62.96 62.89 Kolkata 65.65 65.58 Mumbai 67.05 66.97 Chennai 66.39 66.31

Petrol and diesel prices were raised marginally in top cities as rates were raised for the sixth day in a row amid firming global oil prices. Petrol prices were raised by 6-7 paise in top cities today while diesel prices went up by 7-8 paisa, according to Indian Oil, the country's biggest oil retailer. Non-branded petrol today retailed at Rs 72.39 per litre in Delhi, Rs 75.12 in Kolkata, Rs 80.26 in Mumbai and Rs 75.07 in Chennai, according to Indian Oil's website. Non-branded diesel retailed at Rs 62.96 per litre in Delhi, Rs 65.65 in Kolkata, Rs 67.05 in Mumbai and Rs 66.39 in Chennai, according to Indian Oil's website. Petrol and diesel rates are revised with effect from 6 am every day.Oil marketing companies adopted the daily price revision system from June last year.Besides global oil price and the rupee-dollar exchange rate, government levies also determine the final prices consumers pay at the pump. In top cities, petrol prices have gone up by close to Rs 2.5 per litre and diesel by nearly Rs 3.5 since the start of this year amid rising global oil prices. Since January 1, petrol prices in Delhi are up by Rs 2.42 per litre in Delhi, Rs 2.4 in Kolkata, Rs 2.39 in Mumbai and Rs 2.54 in Chennai, according to Indian Oil's website.Since January 1, diesel prices in Delhi are up by Rs 3.32 in Delhi, Rs 3.35 in Kolkata, Rs 3.78 in Mumbai and Rs 3.56 in Chennai.

Source: Indian Oil website

Global oil prices rose today for a third straight session, underpinned by robust demand forecasts and as ministers from OPEC touted the strength of its agreement with global producers to cut output in order to bolster the market.International benchmark Brent crude futures were at$65.61 per barrel at 0428 GMT, up 7 cents, or 0.11 per cent. (With Agency Inputs)



