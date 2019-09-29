Petrol, Diesel Prices: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Fuel Rates Today

Here are 10 things to know about petrol, diesel prices today:
- The price of petrol was at Rs 77.28 per in Chennai and Rs 77.03 per litre in Kolkata.
- The rate of diesel was at Rs 71.09 per litre in Chennai and Rs. 69.66per litre in Kolkata.
- Currently, petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum on a daily basis.
- Any revisions in fuel rates are effected at the fuel stations at 6 am.
- Indian Oil Corporation - the country's largest fuel retailer - provides an SMS-based service, which enables the consumers to receive the information on the current rates of petrol and diesel on their mobile phone. In order to receive the current rates of petrol and diesel in the four metros and 35 other cities across the country, the consumer is required to send an SMS to 9224992249.
- Domestic petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by international crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange (forex) rate.
- The rupee gained by 32 paise to end at a nearly two-month high of 70.56 against the dollar on Friday, marking a gain of 0.54 per cent (38 paise) for the week.
- The rupee has risen 1.20 per cent against the greenback so far this month.
- Globally, oil prices fell on Friday on media reports that the administration of President Donald Trump may limit US portfolio investments into China, a move that would mark an escalation of US-Sino trade tensions.
- Global oil prices fell and posted a weekly loss on faster-than-expected recovery in Saudi output, while investors also worried about global crude demand amid slowing Chinese economic growth.
