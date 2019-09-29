Petrol, Diesel Prices: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Fuel Rates Today

Any revisions in fuel rates are effected at the fuel stations at 6 am.

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept the fuel rates unchanged for a second consecutive day on Sunday across the four metro cities. Petrol price in Delhi stood at Rs 74.34 per litre, and the price of diesel was at Rs 67.24 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were priced at Rs 80 per litre and Rs 70.55 per litre respectively. The domestic prices of petrol and diesel vary from city to city, depending on local taxes and transportation cost.