Profit
Home | Commodities

Fuel Demand Rose 3.3% In July

Cooking gas or LPG sales increased 9.0 per cent to 2.22 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 5.2 per cent to 1.22 million tonnes.

Commodities | | Updated: August 10, 2019 17:08 IST
Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.8 per cent higher from a year earlier at 2.52 million tonnes.


Country's fuel demand rose 3.3 per cent in July compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.58 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.8 per cent higher from a year earlier at 2.52 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 9.0 per cent to 2.22 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 5.2 percent to 1.22 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 36.4 per cent up, while fuel oil use edged up 8.3 percent in July.



