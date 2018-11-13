NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Fuel Demand Rose 4% To 17.99 Million Tonnes In October

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 4.8% to 2.07 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 4.6% to 1.23 million tonnes.

Commodities | | Updated: November 13, 2018 16:44 IST
Domestic fuel demand rose 4 per cent in October compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.99 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 4.6 per cent higher from a year earlier at 2.33 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 4.8 per cent to 2.07 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 4.6 per cent to 1.23 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 42.9 per cent up, while fuel oil use edged lower 0.5 per cent in October.



