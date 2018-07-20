Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed Across Metros. Details Here

Petrol and diesel prices were slashed across the four metro cities with effect from 6 am on Friday

Petrol and diesel prices were slashed across the four metro cities with effect from 6 am on Friday, according to the website of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Petrol and diesel prices, which are revised by fuel retailers every day based upon global crude oil prices and the rate of the rupee, were cut despite the local currency closing at an all-time low of Rs 69.05 against the US dollar on Thursday. Global oil prices also gained after Saudi Arabia's OPEC governor said the kingdom's exports are likely to fall next month and inventories may be squeezed in the third quarter.

A litre of petrol was being sold for Rs 76.62 in New Delhi, for Rs 79.39 in Kolkata, for Rs 84.06 in Mumbai and for Rs 79.59 in Chennai.

Diesel was being sold in Delhi at the rate of Rs 68.23 per litre, in Kolkata at Rs 70.84 per litre, in Mumbai at Rs 72.44 per litre, and in Chennai at Rs 72.06 per litre.

On Thursday, petrol and diesel prices were slashed only in Delhi among the four metro cities.