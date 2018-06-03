Petrol Prices Cut For 5th Straight Day. Check Fuel Prices Here

However, the prices of diesel were unchanged on Sunday. In Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the fuel was sold for Rs 69.11, Rs 71.66, Rs 73.58 and Rs 72.97 per litre. On Saturday, prices of petrol and diesel were slashed by around nine paise in the four metro cities.
Petrol prices on Sunday
|Metros
|Prices
|Delhi
|78.11
|Kolkata
|80.75
|Mumbai
|85.92
|Chennai
|81.09
Diesel prices on Sunday
|Metros
|Prices
|Delhi
|69.11
|Kolkata
|71.66
|Mumbai
|73.58
|Chennai
|72.97
Prices vary from state-to-state depending on local sales tax or VAT. Delhi has the cheapest price among all metros and most state capitals.
CommentsPrices of the key transportation fuels have been cut marginally on a daily basis, under the dynamic pricing system since May 30, as global crude oil prices began to ease. Currently, the Brent crude oil is priced around $77 per barrel. Prices had last month touched highest since 2014, around $80 a barrel, leading to the rise in domestic fuel prices.
India meets more than 80 per cent of its oil requirement through imports. That makes crude oil the most expensive item on the country's import bill. Weakness in the rupee against the US dollar also puts pressure on domestic petrol and diesel prices. The rupee is down more than 6 per cent against the greenback so far this year.