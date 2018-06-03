Petrol Prices Cut For 5th Straight Day. Check Fuel Prices Here India meets more than 80% of its oil requirement through imports which makes it the most expensive item on import bill.

Prices of petrol and diesel vary from state-to-state depending on local sales tax or VAT.



Metros Prices Delhi 78.11 Kolkata 80.75 Mumbai 85.92 Chennai 81.09



Metros Prices Delhi 69.11 Kolkata 71.66 Mumbai 73.58 Chennai 72.97





















Petrol prices were revised marginally lower for the fifth consecutive day, on Sunday. The prices fell around nine paise in the four metro cities. In Delhi, petrol was sold for Rs 78.11 per litre, down from Rs 78.20 on Saturday, according to Indian Oil Corp's website. In Mumbai and Kolkata, petrol prices were at Rs 85.92 and Rs 80.75 a litre respectively, down nine paise from Saturday's levels. Wheareas, in Chennai, petrol price fell by ten paise to Rs 81.09 per litre.However, the prices of diesel were unchanged on Sunday. In Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the fuel was sold for Rs 69.11, Rs 71.66, Rs 73.58 and Rs 72.97 per litre. On Saturday, prices of petrol and diesel were slashed by around nine paise in the four metro cities.Prices vary from state-to-state depending on local sales tax or VAT. Delhi has the cheapest price among all metros and most state capitals. Prices of the key transportation fuels have been cut marginally on a daily basis, under the dynamic pricing system since May 30, as global crude oil prices began to ease. Currently, the Brent crude oil is priced around $77 per barrel. Prices had last month touched highest since 2014, around $80 a barrel, leading to the rise in domestic fuel prices.India meets more than 80 per cent of its oil requirement through imports. That makes crude oil the most expensive item on the country's import bill. Weakness in the rupee against the US dollar also puts pressure on domestic petrol and diesel prices. The rupee is down more than 6 per cent against the greenback so far this year.