Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut For 11th Straight Day In A Row. Revised Fuel Rates Here

Here are 5 things to know about petrol, diesel prices today:
1. The revised petrol and diesel rates are applicable from 6:00 a.m. on June 9, 2018.
2. Prices have been reduced for 11th consecutive day today. The continuing petrol price slash has taken the price reduction toll to over Re 1 in the four major metros i.e., Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai.
|Metros
|Prices
|Delhi
|77.02
|Kolkata
|79.68
|Mumbai
|84.84
|Chennai
|79.95
3. These cuts come after sixteen consecutive hikes in petrol prices in May, a month during which international crude oil prices touched their 2014 peaks, around $80 a barrel and the rupee slipped to an 18-month low of 68.42 against the US dollar.
|Metros
|Prices
|Delhi
|68.28
|Kolkata
|70.83
|Mumbai
|72.70
|Chennai
|72.08
4. During this period, petrol prices have been lowered by Rs 1.40 per litre in Delhi, Rs 1.38 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 1.4 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 1.48 per litre in Chennai, Indian Oil Corporation data shows.
5. Similarly, diesel prices have been brought down by Rs 1.3 per litre in Delhi and Kolkata each, Rs 1.17 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 1.3 per litre in Chennai during this period.