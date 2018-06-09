Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut For 11th Straight Day In A Row. Revised Fuel Rates Here The revised petrol and diesel rates are applicable from 6:00 a.m. on June 9, 2018.

Here are 5 things to know about petrol, diesel prices today:



1. The revised petrol and diesel rates are applicable from 6:00 a.m. on June 9, 2018.



2. Prices have been reduced for 11th consecutive day today. The continuing petrol price slash has taken the price reduction toll to over Re 1 in the four major metros i.e., Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai.



Metros Prices Delhi 77.02 Kolkata 79.68 Mumbai 84.84 Chennai 79.95 (Petrol prices per litre on Saturday)



3. These cuts come after sixteen consecutive hikes in petrol prices in May, a month during which international crude oil prices touched their 2014 peaks, around $80 a barrel and the rupee slipped to an 18-month low of 68.42 against the US dollar.



Metros Prices Delhi 68.28 Kolkata 70.83 Mumbai 72.70 Chennai 72.08 (Diesel prices per litre on Saturday)



4. During this period, petrol prices have been lowered by Rs 1.40 per litre in Delhi, Rs 1.38 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 1.4 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 1.48 per litre in Chennai, Indian Oil Corporation data shows.



5. Similarly, diesel prices have been brought down by Rs 1.3 per litre in Delhi and Kolkata each, Rs 1.17 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 1.3 per litre in Chennai during this period.



Petrol prices on Saturday slashed by 40-42 paise per litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, compared with the previous day's rates. Diesel prices were lowered by 30-32 paise per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation's website. According to the new rate chart, the revised petrol price in Delhi is Rs 77.02 per litre, in Mumbai it is Rs 84.84 per litre, in Kolkata it is Rs 79.68 per litre and in Chennai it is Rs 79.95 per litre on Saturday. The revised diesel price in metro cities are- Rs 68.28 per litre in Delhi, Rs 70.83 per litre in Kolkata, 72.7 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 72.08 per litre in Chennai.