Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut Today; Check How Much You Are Paying

Petrol, diesel prices are revised everyday on the basis of global crude oil prices.

Petrol and diesel prices were slashed with effect from 6 am on Monday, according to the website of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the largest fuel retailer in the country. One litre of petrol was being sold in New Delhi for Rs 76.84, in Kolkata for Rs 79.51, in Mumbai for Rs 84.22, and in Chennai for Rs 79.77. One litre of diesel was being sold in New Delhi for Rs 68.47, in Kolkata for Rs 71.03, in Mumbai for Rs 72.65, and in Chennai for Rs 72.29.

After three days of hike in petrol and diesel prices, on Sunday, oil marketing companies had kept the fuel rates unchanged. So on Sunday, one litre of petrol was sold in New Delhi for Rs 76.95, in Kolkata for Rs 79.61, in Mumbai for Rs 84.33, and in Chennai for Rs 79.87. One litre of diesel was sold in New Delhi for Rs 68.61, in Kolkata for Rs 71.16, in Mumbai for Rs 72.80, and in Chennai for Rs 72.43.

How much is the relief today in petrol, diesel prices?

If you are buying petrol in Delhi today, you are paying 11 paise lower than on Sunday; in Kolkata, you are paying 10 paise lower than on Sunday; in Mumbai, you are paying 11 paise lower, and in Chennai, you are paying 10 paise less as compared to Sunday's petrol prices.

If you are buying diesel in Delhi today, you are paying 14 paise lower than on Sunday; in Kolkata, you are paying 13 paise lower than on Sunday; in Mumbai, you are paying 15 paise lower, and in Chennai, you are paying 14 paise less as compared to Sunday's diesel prices.

OMCs like IOC, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise petrol and diesel prices everyday on the basis of global crude oil prices and the movement of the rupee against the US dollar.

Global crude oil prices

Globally, crude oil prices fell as concerns about supply disruptions that had pushed prices higher, eased. US crude dipped 0.5 per cent at $70.64 a barrel while Brent crude was 0.7 per cent lower at $74.82 per barrel, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

The government allowed OMCs to revise petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis from July 16 last year. (With Reuters inputs)