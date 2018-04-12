Petrol, Diesel Prices Changed Marginally. Latest Prices In Top Metros So far this year, petrol prices are up by Rs 3.93-Rs 4.18 per litre and diesel by Rs 5.29 -Rs 5.87 per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

Petrol and diesel prices were marginally lowered on Thursday. Effective 6 am, April 12, petrol retailed at Rs 73.94 per litre in Delhi, Rs 76.65 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 81.8 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 76.71 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. Petrol prices in the four metros were 3-4 paise lower compared to Wednesday's prices. Diesel prices, which were also cut by a similar margin, were at Rs 64.93 per litre in Delhi, Rs 67.62 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 69.14 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 68.49 per litre in Chennai.1. Petrol and diesel prices - which are determined broadly by the global crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rate - are up a cumulative 39-42 paise per litre and 53-56 paise per litre so far this month, respectively.2. So far this calendar year, petrol prices are up by Rs 3.97 per litre in Delhi, Rs 3.93 per litre in Kolkata and Mumbai, and Rs 4.18 per litre in Chennai. Diesel prices have risen by Rs 5.29 per litre, Rs 5.32 per litre, Rs 5.87 per litre and Rs 5.66 per litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai respectively.3. Petrol and diesel prices are currently revised at 6 am every day. Until June last year, the rates were reviewed on the 1st and 16th day every month.4. International crude oil prices today edged back from highs last reached in late 2014. Crude oil prices were underpinned by worries over military escalation in Syria and trade tensions between the US and China. Both Brent and WTI on Wednesday hit their highest since late 2014 at $73.09 and $67.45 a barrel respectively after Saudi Arabia said it intercepted missiles over Riyadh and US President Donald Trump warned Russia of imminent military action in Syria. 5. On Thursday, Brent crude futures were at $71.70 a barrel in recent trade, down 36 cents from their last close. US WTI crude futures were down 20 cents at $66.62.(With agency inputs)