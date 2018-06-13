After 14 Days Of Cuts, Petrol, Diesel Prices Give You No Respite Today Petrol prices were brought down by around Rs 2 a litre in the four metros in past 14 days while diesel rates were decreased by around Rs 1.5 a litre.

Share EMAIL PRINT Petrol and diesel price today: Any revisions in rates are effected at fuel stations at 6 am every day Here are 10 things to know about petrol and diesel prices today:

1. With effect from 6 am on Wednesday, petrol prices were at Rs 76.43 a litre in Delhi, Rs 79.1 a litre in Kolkata, Rs 84.26 a litre in Mumbai and Rs 79.33 a litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Diesel prices were at Rs 67.85 a litre, Rs 70.4 a litre, Rs 72.24 a litre and Rs 71.62 a litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai respectively.



Petrol price (in Rs. per litre) Diesel price (in Rs. per litre) 13-Jun 29-May 13-May 13-Jun 29-May 13-May Delhi 76.43 78.43 74.63 67.85 69.31 65.93 Kolkata 79.1 81.06 77.32 70.4 71.86 68.63 Mumbai 84.26 86.24 82.48 72.24 73.79 70.2 Chennai 79.33 81.43 77.43 71.62 73.18 69.56 (Source: iocl.com)

2. The series of price cuts - 14 times in case of petrol and 13 in case of diesel - came after



3. From May 14 to May 29, petrol prices were increased by Rs. 3.8 a litre in Delhi, Rs. 3.74 a litre in Kolkata, Rs. 3.76 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 4 per litre in Chennai. Diesel prices were hiked by Rs. 3.38 a litre, Rs. 3.23 a litre, Rs. 3.59 a litre and Rs. 3.62 a litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai respectively.



4. Domestic petrol and diesel prices are determined by global crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rate, among other factors.



Location Petrol price in

Rs. per litre Diesel price in

Rs. per litre Agartala 72.22 65.99 Aizwal 72.34 65.18 Ambala 76.54 68.36 Bangalore 77.67 69.02 Bhopal 82.02 71.41 Bhubhaneswar 75.25 72.73 Chandigarh 73.51 65.89 Dehradun 77.76 68.18 Gandhinagar 75.74 72.92 Gangtok 79.5 69.6 Guwahati 78.57 70.82 Hyderabad 80.96 73.75 Imphal 74.52 65.92 Itanagar 72.33 65.14 Jaipur 79.17 72.26 Jammu 78.16 69.02 Jullunder 81.64 67.77 Kohima 74.91 66.22 Lucknow 77.25 68 Panjim 70.43 69.05 Patna 81.91 72.53 Pondicherry 75.23 70.09 Port Blair 65.89 63.6 Raipur 76.84 73.25 Ranchi 76.41 71.64 Shillong 75.83 67.67 Shimla 76.6 67.49 Srinagar 80.85 71.24 Trivandrum 79.53 72.63 Silvasa 74.35 68.67 Daman 74.28 68.6 (Source: iocl.com)

5. In the international market, crude oil prices declined on Wednesday. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were near $75.50 per barrel. Rising supplies in the US and expectations that voluntary production cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) could be loosened, dragged the crude oil rates lower.



6. Wednesday's crude oil prices meant a nearly 6 per cent recovery from last month's highs.



7. The rupee weakened by 7 paise to close at 67.49 against the US dollar on Tuesday. Last month, the rupee had touched an 18-month low of 68.42 against the greenback last month.



8. Annual consumer inflation rose to a



9. Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had marginally revised upwards its



10. Meanwhile,



(With agency inputs)



Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday. While petrol rates were held steady after 14 days of cuts, diesel prices were at the same levels as the previous day after a gap of nine days. Petrol prices were brought down by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi, Rs 1.96 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 1.98 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 2.1 per litre in Chennai in the past 14 days , according to data from Indian Oil Corporation . Diesel prices were decreased by Rs 1.46 per litre in Delhi and Kolkata each, Rs 1.55 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 1.56 per litre in Chennai over a period of about nine days.1. With effect from 6 am on Wednesday, petrol prices were at Rs 76.43 a litre in Delhi, Rs 79.1 a litre in Kolkata, Rs 84.26 a litre in Mumbai and Rs 79.33 a litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Diesel prices were at Rs 67.85 a litre, Rs 70.4 a litre, Rs 72.24 a litre and Rs 71.62 a litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai respectively.2. The series of price cuts - 14 times in case of petrol and 13 in case of diesel - came after 16 days of consecutive hikes in May, a month marked by international crude oil prices hitting 2014 highs around $80 a barrel and the rupee falling to its weakest level against the US dollar in the past 18 months.3. From May 14 to May 29, petrol prices were increased by Rs. 3.8 a litre in Delhi, Rs. 3.74 a litre in Kolkata, Rs. 3.76 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 4 per litre in Chennai. Diesel prices were hiked by Rs. 3.38 a litre, Rs. 3.23 a litre, Rs. 3.59 a litre and Rs. 3.62 a litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai respectively.4. Domestic petrol and diesel prices are determined by global crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rate, among other factors.5. In the international market, crude oil prices declined on Wednesday. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were near $75.50 per barrel. Rising supplies in the US and expectations that voluntary production cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) could be loosened, dragged the crude oil rates lower.6. Wednesday's crude oil prices meant a nearly 6 per cent recovery from last month's highs.7. The rupee weakened by 7 paise to close at 67.49 against the US dollar on Tuesday. Last month, the rupee had touched an 18-month low of 68.42 against the greenback last month.8. Annual consumer inflation rose to a four-month high of 4.87 per cent in May as compared to 4.58 per cent in April, official data showed on Tuesday. With that, May became the seventh straight month in which retail inflation figures were higher than the RBI's medium-term target of 4 per cent.9. Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had marginally revised upwards its inflation projection for fiscal year 2019 on strong crude oil prices in the global market. The central bank had revised CPI inflation forecast for 2018-19 to 4.8-4.9 per cent in first half of the fiscal year and 4.7 per cent in the second. 10. Meanwhile, domestic petrol and diesel sales rose to record highs in May, pushing the country's overall fuel consumption for the month higher year-on-year, separate data showed.(With agency inputs) NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter