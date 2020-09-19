Diesel Rates Marginally Lowered In Metros, Petrol Unchanged

Petrol and diesel rates in the country vary from state to state

Domestic prices of diesel were marginally lowered in metros on Saturday, whereas those of diesel were maintained at existing levels. In Delhi, the rate of diesel was revised to Rs 71.82 per litre from Rs 72.02 per litre with effect from 6 am on September 19, but that of petrol was left unchanged at Rs 81.14 per litre, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer. Similarly, in Mumbai, the price of diesel was revised to Rs 78.27 per litre from Rs 78.48 per litre. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on September 19:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.14 71.82 Kolkata 82.67 75.32 Mumbai 87.82 78.27 Chennai 84.21 77.21 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil marking companies such as Indian Oil Corporation currently review the petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, and implement any revisions at fuel stations with effect from 6 am. Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum account for the majority of fuel stations in the country

Domestic fuel prices are determined by factors such as the rates of global crude oil and the rupee-dollar currency exchange, and vary in different parts of the country due to local taxes.

On Friday, the rupee gained 0.27 per cent to close at 73.45 against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - fell 0.35 per cent to settle at $43.15 per barrel, having hovered in a range of $42.53-43.80 per barrel during the session.