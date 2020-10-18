No Change In Petrol, Diesel Prices On Sunday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

Oil marketing companies maintained domestic petrol and diesel prices at existing levels on Sunday, marking a 16th straight day of status quo in the rate of petrol and 26th in case of diesel. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood at Rs 81.06 per litre and diesel at Rs 70.46 per litre - the same levels as the previous day, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices were Rs 87.74 per litre and Rs 76.86 per litre respectively. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Source: Indian Oil

State-run Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum - which account for the majority of fuel stations in the country - review the fuel rates on a daily basis, aligning them with international oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Friday, dragged down by concerns that a spike in COVID-19 cases in the United States and Europe will continue to drag on demand in two of the world's biggest fuel-consuming regions. Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - declined 0.53 per cent to $42.93 per barrel.

The rupee ended marginally higher at 73.34 against the US dollar on Friday.