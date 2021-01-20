Petrol Prices Unchanged Across Metros On Wednesday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Rates Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the metros on Wednesday, i.e. January 20, after touching new highs in the previous session. In the national capital, the price of petrol was unchanged at Rs 85.20 per litre and diesel was steady at Rs 75.38 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices remained constant at Rs 91.80 per litre and Rs 82.13 per litre respectively. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 85.20 75.38 Mumbai 91.80 82.13 Chennai 87.85 80.67 Kolkata 86.63 78.97 Source: Indian Oil

Oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the prices of domestic fuel with global benchmarks, by taking into account changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. The fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

Meanwhile, oil prices climbed with U.S. stock markets on Tuesday ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration as U.S. president on optimism that more government stimulus will eventually lift global economic growth.

Brent futures for March delivery rose $1.15, or 2.1 per cent, to settle at $55.90 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 62 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to settle at $52.98. Front-month February WTI futures expire on Wednesday.