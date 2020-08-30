Petrol Prices Hiked by 9-10 Paise On Sunday; Diesel Remains Unchanged

Petrol and diesel prices vary across the country due to crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

Petrol prices were hiked by 9-10 paise across the metros on August 30, i.e. Sunday. In Delhi, the price of petrol was increased by 9 paise from Rs 81.94 per litre to Rs 82.03 paise, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the petrol rates saw a rise of 10 paise from Rs 88.58 per litre to Rs 88.68 per litre. The prices of diesel, however, remained constant at Rs 73.56 in Delhi and Rs 80.11 in Mumbai. Currently, state-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, which account for the majority of fuel stations in the country, review petrol and diesel rates on a daily basis, and implement any revisions with effect from 6 am every day.

The prices of petrol have been increased on 13 out of 15 days in Delhi. The price of petrol has been increased by a cumulative Rs 1.60 per litre in the national capital during this period. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the latest prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on August 29:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 82.03 73.56 Kolkata 83.52 77.06 Mumbai 88.68 80.11 Chennai 85.00 78.86 Source: Indian Oil

Petrol and diesel prices vary in different parts of the country due to factors such as crude oil and foreign exchange rates, and local taxes.

On Friday, the rupee gained by 56 paise to end at a nearly six-month high of 73.40 against the dollar, whereas Brent crude - the global benchmark for crude oil - climbed up 0.46 per cent to settle at $45.81 per barrel.