Petrol Prices Hiked Again On Sunday, Diesel Remains Untouched

Domestic petrol prices were increased marginally in the metros on August 23 i.e.Sunday, whereas diesel rates were left unchanged at existing levels. In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, the prices of petrol were raised by 12-14 paise per litre with effect from 6 am on August 23, according to notifications from the state-run Indian Oil Corporation. In Delhi, the price of petrol was revised to Rs 81.49 from Rs 81.35 per litre, while diesel prices was kept steady at Rs 73.56 per litre.

Here are the latest prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on August 23:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.49 73.56 Kolkata 83.01 77.06 Mumbai 88.16 80.11 Chennai 84.52 78.86 Source: Indian Oil

State-run Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation account for the majority of fuel outlets in the country, and review the rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis. Any changes are implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

Currently, fuel prices vary in different parts of the country due to factors such as price of crude oil, foreign exchange rate and local taxes.

Crude oil prices lost about 1 per cent on Friday as the economic recovery worldwide runs into stumbling blocks due to renewed coronavirus lockdowns and on worries about rising crude supply. Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - closed 1.2 per cent lower at $44.35 per barrel.

The rupee gained by 18 paise - or 0.24 per cent - to end at 74.85 against the US dollar on Friday.