Petrol Prices Hiked Again, Diesel Remains Unchanged On Thursday

Fuel prices vary across the country due to crude oil and foreign exchange rates.

Today's Petrol, Diesel Rates: Petrol prices were hiked across the metros by 10 paisa each, on Thursday, i.e. August 20, after a 1-day interlude, while the diesel prices were kept unchanged. The price of petrol was hiked to Rs 81 from Rs 80.90 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.68 from Rs 87.58 in Mumbai, according to state-run Indian Oil Corporation's website - iocl.com. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel prices (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on August 20, 2020:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.00 73.56 Kolkata 82.53 77.06 Mumbai 87.68 80.11 Chennai 84.09 78.86 (Source: Indian Oil)

Currently, fuel prices vary in different parts of the country due to factors such as crude oil and foreign exchange rates. Three state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum - account for the majority of petrol and diesel stations in the country.

The three companies implement any revisions in the prices with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell on Thursday as major producers warned of a risk to the recovery in demand if the coronavirus crisis is prolonged, while U.S. crude inventories dropped less than expected.

Brent crude was down 28 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $45.09 by 0049 GMT after slipping 0.2 per cent in the previous session. U.S. oil was down 31 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $42.62 a barrl, after inching higher on Wednesday.