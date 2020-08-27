Petrol Price Hiked To Rs 81.83 Per Litre In Delhi, Diesel Remains Unchanged

Fuel prices vary across the country due to crude oil prices, foreign exchange rate and local taxes.

Domestic petrol prices were hiked 9-10 paisa each across the metros on Thursday, i.e. August 27, after a 1-day hiatus, while diesel rates were left untouched. In Delhi, the price of petrol was raised to Rs 81.83 from Rs 81.73 per litre, while diesel prices were kept steady at Rs 73.56 per litre, with effect from 6 am on August 27, according to notifications from the state-run Indian Oil Corporation. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the latest prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on August 27:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.83 73.56 Kolkata 83.33 77.06 Mumbai 88.48 80.11 Chennai 84.82 78.86 Source: Indian Oil

State-run Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation account for the majority of fuel outlets in the country, and review the rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis. Any changes are implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

Currently, fuel prices vary in different parts of the country due to factors such as price of crude oil, foreign exchange rate and local taxes.

Meanwhile, oil prices were mixed in early trade on Thursday even as oil rigs and refineries shut ahead of a massive storm in the Gulf of Mexico racing towards Texas and Louisiana, with slim worries about the impact on supply as oil stockpiles remain high.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 5 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $43.34 a barrel at 0014 GMT, reversing a 4 cent gain on Wednesday. Brent crude futures inched up 2 cents to $45.66 a barrel after falling 22 cents, or 0.5 per cent, on Wednesday.