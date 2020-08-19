Petrol Price Hike Paused After Three Days, Diesel Also Remains Unchanged

Fuel prices vary across the country due to factors such as crude oil and foreign exchange rates.

Today's Petrol, Diesel Rates: Petrol prices were left untouched across the metros on Wednesday, i.e. August 19, after the marginal hike seen in the previous three days, while the diesel prices were also kept unchanged. The price of petrol remained at Rs 80.90 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.58 in Mumbai, according to state-run Indian Oil Corporation's website - iocl.com. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel prices (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on August 19, 2020:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 80.90 73.56 Kolkata 82.43 77.06 Mumbai 87.58 80.11 Chennai 83.99 78.86 (Source: Indian Oil)

Currently, fuel prices vary in different parts of the country due to factors such as crude oil and foreign exchange rates. Three state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum - account for the majority of petrol and diesel stations in the country.

The three companies implement any revisions in the prices with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices slid on Wednesday as concerns grew that US fuel demand may not recover quickly amid stalled talks on a post-coronavirus economic stimulus package, overshadowing a bigger-than-expected drawdown in US crude stocks.

Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - was last seen trading 0.8 per cent lower at $45.08 per barrel, having edged up 9 cents on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 0.6 per cent at $42.64 per barrel.