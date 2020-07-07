Petrol Prices Remain Unchanged For Eighth Day, Diesel Rates Hiked On Tuesday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are broadly determined by crude oil and forex rates.

Petrol prices remained unchanged in the metros for the eighth consecutive day, on Tuesday, while the diesel prices were hiked by 23-25 paise across most cities in the country. State-run oil marketing companies raised the prices of petrol and diesel - which are determined broadly by global crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rate - on most days starting June 7 following a 12-week pause as global oil rates retraced some of the losses from sharp losses recently. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices in metros (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 80.43 80.78 Kolkata 82.10 75.89 Mumbai 87.19 79.05 Chennai 83.63 77.91 (Source: Indian Oil)

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are broadly determined by crude oil and forex rates, and vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).Currently, the prices of petrol is at Rs 80.43 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.19 per litre in Mumbai. The rates of diesel are at Rs 80.78 per litre and Rs 79.05 per litre in the metros respectively.

Meanwhile, oil prices cautiously rose in early trade on Tuesday with major producers sticking to supply cuts, but gains were capped as U.S. coronavirus cases surged, potentially hampering a recovery in fuel demand.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 13 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $40.76 a barrel at 0103 GMT, recouping a 2 cent loss from Monday.

Brent crude futures rose 7 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $43.17, adding to a 0.7 per cent gain on Monday.

On June 7, state-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum - which account for the majority of petrol and diesel outlets in the country - restarted the normal system of daily price reviews in line with costs following an 82-day hiatus.