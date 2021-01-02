Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged For 25 Days In A Row

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax

State-run oil marketing companies kept the petrol and diesel prices unchanged day on Saturday, January 2, 2021. The fuel rates have now remained unchanged for 25 days in a row. In the national capital, the price of petrol remained the same at Rs 83.71 per litre and diesel was steady at Rs 73.87 per litre — the same level as on Friday, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices were the same, at Rs 90.34 per litre and Rs 80.51 per litre respectively. The fuel rates in the financial capital are the highest among the four metros across the country. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 83.71 73.87 Mumbai 90.34 80.51 Chennai 86.51 79.21 Kolkata 85.19 77.44 Source: Indian Oil

The oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the domestic fuel prices with that of global benchmarks by taking into account any revisions in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. The fuel rates vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax (VAT).

Meanwhile, on Friday, December 1, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.33 per cent to $ 51.80 per barrel. The rupee slipped by four paise against the US dollar to settle at 73.11, on on the first trading session of New Year, snapping its six-session winning streak.