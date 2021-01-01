Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Friday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

State-run oil marketing companies kept the petrol and diesel prices unchanged for the 24th straight day on Friday, January 1, 2021. In Delhi, the price of petrol remained steady at Rs 83.71 per litre and diesel was unchanged at Rs 73.87 per litre — the same level as on Wednesday, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were Rs 90.34 per litre and Rs 80.51 per litre respectively. The fuel prices in Mumbai are the highest among the four metros across the country. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 83.71 73.87 Mumbai 90.34 80.51 Chennai 86.51 79.21 Kolkata 85.19 77.44 Source: Indian Oil

The oil marketing companies - Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum align the domestic fuel prices with that of global benchmarks by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. The fuel rates vary from state to state due to the value-added tax (VAT).

On Thursday, December 31, the last trading day of 2020, brent was trading down 18 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $51.45 a barrel, as of 0136 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 0.1 per cent, or 5 cents, to $48.35 a barrel.