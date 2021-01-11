Petrol, Diesel Rates Remain Constant On Monday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Rates Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Monday, January 11, after touching an all-time high on Thursday, January 7. The fuel rates were hiked for two straight days this week, after a hiatus of almost a month. In the national capital, the price of petrol remained unchanged at Rs 84.20 per litre and diesel was at Rs 74.38 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 90.83 per litre and Rs 81.07 per litre respectively. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 84.20 74.38 Mumbai 90.83 81.07 Chennai 86.97 79.72 Kolkata 85.68 77.97 Source: Indian Oil



Oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the prices of domestic fuel with global benchmarks by taking into account alterations in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. The fuel rates vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

Meanwhile, oil prices hit their highest level in nearly a year on Friday, gaining 8 per cent on the week, supported by Saudi Arabia's pledge to cut output and strong gains in major equity markets.

Brent crude settled at $55.99 a barrel, climbing $1.61, or 3 per cent, on the day and 8.1 per cent on the week. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) closed at $52.24 a barrel, gaining $1.41, or 2.8 per cent, also its highest since late February. WTI posted a weekly gain of 7.7 per cent.