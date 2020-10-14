Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Wednesday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol and diesel rates in the country remained unchanged on Wednesday, i.e. October 14. That marked a 12th straight day of status quo in petrol prices and 22nd day in case of diesel. In Delhi, the price of petrol was Rs 81.06 per litre and diesel was Rs 70.46 per litre - the same levels as the previous day, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the price of petrol was Rs 87.74 per litre and diesel was Rs 76.86 per litre. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are latest prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on October 14:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Source: Indian Oil

State-run Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation account for the majority of fuel stations in the country. The three companies review the fuel rates on a daily basis, to align them with international oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

Meanwhile, oil prices were steady on Wednesday on concerns that fuel demand will continue to falter as rising coronavirus cases across Europe and in the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, could impede economic growth.

Brent crude futures for December fell by 8 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $42.37 a barrel by 0142 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 9 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $40.11.