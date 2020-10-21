Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Wednesday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

Oil marketing companies maintained domestic petrol and diesel prices at existing levels on Wednesday, i.e. October 21, marking 19th straight day of status quo in the rate of petrol and 29th in case of diesel. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood at Rs 81.06 per litre and diesel at Rs 70.46 per litre - the same levels as the previous day, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices were Rs 87.74 per litre and Rs 76.86 per litre respectively. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Source: Indian Oil

State-run Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum - which account for the majority of fuel stations in the country - review the fuel rates on a daily basis, aligning them with international oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

Meanwhile, oil prices slipped for a fourth straight day on Tuesday on worries about a resurgence of coronavirus cases globally stifling a promising recovery in fuel demand, while growing output from Libya adds to plentiful supply in the market.

Brent crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $42.32 a barrel by 0149 GMT, after falling 31 cents on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid 26 cents, or 0.6 per cent to $40.57 a barrel, after losing 5 cents on Monday.