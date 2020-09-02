Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Wednesday

Petrol, Diesel Price in India: Petrol and diesel prices vary due to crude oil and foreign exchange rates.

There was no change in the petrol and diesel prices on September 2, i.e. Wednesday. In Delhi, the price of petrol was constant at Rs 82.08 and diesel was untouched at Rs 73.56 per litre, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the petrol prices was steady at Rs 88.73, while diesel was steady at Rs 80.11 per litre. Currently, state-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, which account for the majority of fuel stations in the country, review petrol and diesel rates on a daily basis, and implement any revisions with effect from 6 am every day.

The prices of petrol have been increased on 14 out of 18 days in Delhi. The price of petrol has been increased by a cumulative Rs 1.65 per litre in the national capital during this period. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the latest prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on September 2:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 82.08 73.56 Kolkata 83.57 77.06 Mumbai 88.73 80.11 Chennai 85.04 78.86 Source: Indian Oil

Petrol and diesel prices vary in different parts of the country due to factors such as crude oil and foreign exchange rates, and local taxes.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Tuesday, reversing overnight losses as better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing activity data spurred hope for a post-pandemic economic recovery, and as analysts forecast a sixth weekly drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.

Brent crude futures gained 89 cents, or nearly 2 per cent, to $46.17 a barrel by 10:47 a.m. EDT (1447 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 74 cents, to $43.35 a barrel.