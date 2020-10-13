Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Tuesday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol and diesel rates in the country remained unchanged on October 13 i.e. Tuesday. That marked a eleventh straight day of status quo in petrol prices and 21st day, in case of diesel. In Delhi, the price of petrol was Rs 81.06 per litre and diesel was Rs 70.46 per litre - the same levels as the previous day, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the price of petrol was Rs 87.74 per litre and diesel was Rs 76.86 per litre. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are latest prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on October 13:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Source: Indian Oil

State-run Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation account for the majority of fuel stations in the country. The three companies review the fuel rates on a daily basis, to align them with international oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

Meanwhile, oil prices were steady in early trade on October 13, sitting on losses of nearly 3 per cent from the previous session after supplies began to resume in Norway and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Libya resumed production at its largest oilfield.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures inched up 1 cent to $39.44 a barrel at 0117 GMT, while Brent crude futures rose 2 cents to $41.74 a barrel.