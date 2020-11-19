Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Thursday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

The oil marketing companies kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged on Thursday (November 19). There has been no change in petrol prices across the metros for more than eight weeks, whereas diesel prices haven't been revised for around one and a half months. In the national capital Delhi, the price of petrol remained at Rs 81.06 per litre and diesel was Rs 70.46 per litre, according to recent notifications from the state-run Indian Oil Corporation. In financial capital Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel were Rs 87.74 per litre and Rs 76.86 per litre respectively. Oil firms such as Indian Oil Corporation usually change the fuel rates on a daily basis and implement the changes with effect from 6 am. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation account for a majority of petrol and diesel stations in the country. The companies align the domestic rates with global benchmarks by taking into account changes in foreign exchange levels. Due to the local taxes, crude oil prices vary in different cities across India.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre) :

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Source: Indian Oil

Meanwhile, U.S. crude futures fell in early trade on Thursday, giving up some of gains from the previous day as surging COVID-19 cases and widening lockdowns raised fears over fuel demand, offsetting further upbeat vaccine news.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 39 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $41.43 a barrel by 0039 GMT, after gaining nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday. Brent crude was yet to trade, having risen 1.4 per cent on Wednesday.