Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Thursday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

Oil marketing companies maintained domestic petrol and diesel prices at existing levels on Thursday, i.e. October 22, marking 20th straight day of status quo in the rate of petrol and 30th in case of diesel. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood at Rs 81.06 per litre and diesel at Rs 70.46 per litre - the same levels as the previous day, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices were Rs 87.74 per litre and Rs 76.86 per litre respectively. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Source: Indian Oil

State-run Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum - which account for the majority of fuel stations in the country - review the fuel rates on a daily basis, aligning them with international oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

Meanwhile, oil prices dropped in early trade on October 22, adding to heavy losses overnight, after a build in U.S. gasoline inventories pointed to a deteriorating outlook for fuel demand as coronavirus cases soar in North America and Europe.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $39.76 a barrel at 0127 GMT, after skidding 4 per cent on October 21. Brent crude futures retreated 21 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $41.52 a barrel after sliding 3.3 per cent on October 21.