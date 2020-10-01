Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Thursday

Currently, petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by crude oil and forex rates.

Petrol and diesel prices were left unchanged across the metros for the second consecutive day on Thursday i.e. October 1. The prices of diesel were revised downwards for five straight days until Tuesday. In Delhi, the price of petrol was left unchanged at Rs 81.06 per litre and diesel was steady at Rs 70.63 per litre, with effect from 6 am on October 1, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were untouched at Rs 87.74 per litre and Rs 77.04 per litre respectively.

Currently, fuel rates vary in different parts of the country due to local taxes. Oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review the prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis, and implement any changes with effect from 6 am. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on October 1:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.63 Mumbai 87.74 77.04 Chennai 84.14 76.10 Kolkata 82.59 74.15 Source: Indian Oil

The three state-run companies revise petrol and diesel rates from time to time to align them with global benchmark oil prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

Brent crude pared losses on Wednesday and the U.S. crude price rose on hopes that a U.S. economic stimulus deal would support the market, even as concerns about the coronavirus pandemic continued to loom over demand forecasts.

Brent crude for November delivery ended the session down 8 cents at $40.95 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate rose 93 cents, or 2.4 per cent to $40.22 a barrel.