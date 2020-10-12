Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Monday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol and diesel rates in the country remained unchanged on October 12 i.e. Monday. That marked a tenth straight day of status quo in petrol prices, and 20th day in a row in case of diesel. In Delhi, the price of petrol was Rs 81.06 per litre and that of diesel was Rs 70.46 per litre - the same levels as the previous day, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the price of petrol was Rs 87.74 per litre and diesel was Rs 76.86 per litre. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are latest prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on October 12:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Source: Indian Oil

State-run Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation account for the majority of fuel stations in the country. The three companies review the fuel rates on a daily basis, to align them with international oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

Meanwhile, oil prices dropped for a second straight session on Monday as U.S. producers began restoring output after Hurricane Delta weakened, while a strike that had affected production in Norway came to an end.

Brent crude for December fell 55 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $42.30 a barrel by 0023 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate for November was at $40.08 a barrel, down 52 cents, or 1.3 per cent.