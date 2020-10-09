Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Friday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

Oil marketing companies retained domestic prices of petrol and diesel at existing levels on October 9, i.e. Friday. In Delhi, the price of petrol was at Rs 81.06 per litre and diesel at Rs 70.46 per litre on October 9 - the same levels as the previous day, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were at Rs 87.74 per litre and Rs 76.86 per litre respectively. State-run Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation account for the majority of fuel stations in the country. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are latest prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on October 9:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Source: Indian Oil

Currently, state-run oil companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review domestic fuel rates on a daily basis, and make adjustments with effect from 6 am every day to align them with international oil rates and the foreign-exchange rate.

Petrol and diesel rates vary from state to state due to local taxes.

Meanwhile, oil settled above $43 a barrel on Thursday on support from output shutdowns ahead of a storm in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the possibility of supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Norway.

Brent crude settled up $1.35, or 3.2 per cent to $43.34, after falling 1.6 per cent on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $1.24 cents, or 3.1 per cent, to $41.19 after falling 1.8 per cent on Wednesday.