Oil Companies Leave Petrol, Diesel Rates Unchanged

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

State-run oil marketing companies maintained domestic petrol and diesel rates at existing levels on Friday, marking the 21st straight day of status quo in the price of petrol and 31st in case of diesel. According to Indian Oil Corporation notifications, the price of petrol was at Rs 81.06 per litre in Delhi, and diesel at Rs 70.46 per litre. In Mumbai, the rates of petrol and diesel were Rs 87.74 per litre and Rs 76.86 per litre respectively. Petrol and diesel prices vary in different parts of the country due to factors such as local taxes. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Source: Indian Oil

State-run Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review the fuel rates on a daily basis, aligning them with international oil prices and foreign exchange rates. The three companies account for the majority of fuel stations in the country.

Meanwhile, crude oil rates held on to gains made on the previous session on Friday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated he would be prepared to extend record supply cuts in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for oil rates - were last seen trading off 1 cent at $42.45 per barrel, having risen 1.7 per cent on Thursday. The contract was headed for its first weekly loss in three weeks.

The rupee ended marginally higher at 73.53 against the US dollar on Thursday.

