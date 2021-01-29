Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Friday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices in the metros remained unchanged for the second consecutive day, on Friday, January 29. In the national capital, the price of petrol remained unchanged at Rs 86.30 per litre and diesel was steady at Rs 76.48 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 92.86 per litre and Rs 83.30 per litre respectively. The current price of petrol is the highest ever in the national capital, and diesel is at a record high in Mumbai.

Petrol prices have been hiked by Rs 2.59 a litre and diesel by Rs 2.61 a litre in Delhi, in the month of January. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol prices have been increased by Rs 2.52 a litre and diesel by Rs 2.79 a litre in January. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 86.30 76.48 Mumbai 92.86 83.30 Chennai 88.82 81.71 Kolkata 87.69 80.08 Source: Indian Oil

Petrol and diesel rates have recorded an upswing since January 6, 2021 after staying unchanged for almost a month. Fuel rates have increased amid a rally in global crude oil prices, with coronavirus vaccination drives beginning across the world.

Oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the prices of domestic fuel with global benchmarks, by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any alterations in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. The fuel rates vary from state to state across the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

Meanwhile, the benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 51 cents to $52.34 a barrel on Thursday. Brent crude oil for March delivery fell 28 cents to $55.53 a barrel.